Warren Buffett Shelves Plans To Build A Nuclear Plant

Warren Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy utility developer is shelving plans to build a nuclear plant in Iowa, the Des Moines register’s Perry Beeman and William Petroski report.



The modular design of the plant was deemed too experimental, and there remains uncertainty about whether fossil fuel plants will be punished by carbon taxing, they said.

Local politics also played a factor.

Until last year, no new nuclear reactors had been approved in the U.S. since 1978.

Read the full story at the Des Moines Register >

