Warren Buffett Just Spent $9 Billion To Buy Chemicals Firm Lubrizol

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has just purchased Lubrizol, the chemicals maker, for $9 billion, according to the AP.



Buffett’s firm will pay $135 a share for the company. The stock closed at around $105 a share Friday.

Lubrizol is headquartered in Ohio, and produces a variety of chemicals for the pharmaceutical and transportation industries.

