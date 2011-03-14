Warren Buffett Just Spent $9 Billion To Buy Chemicals Firm Lubrizol

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has just purchased Lubrizol, the chemicals maker, for $9 billion, according to the AP.
Buffett’s firm will pay $135 a share for the company. The stock closed at around $105 a share Friday.
Lubrizol is headquartered in Ohio, and produces a variety of chemicals for the pharmaceutical and transportation industries.
