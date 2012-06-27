And Now For A Video Of Warren Buffett Playing The Ukulele With Jon Bon Jovi

More and more it seems like Warren Buffett sees philanthropic events as an opportunity to show case is musical talents. Fine.



That’s what he did last night at the Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy, a problem-solving brainstorm session for the world’s wealthiest. In this performance, he was joined by rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi.

So watch them get down. Buffett’s on the ukulele, of course (h/t Forbes):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

