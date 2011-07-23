Warren Buffett Joked That He Wanted To Buy A Hot Dog Food Truck In Boston

This is hilariously adorable.



From Boston.com:

Warren Buffet was in Boston this week for a meeting with execs at Yale Electric. Afterward, Buffett, his burly bodyguard, and [a few folks from Yale Electric went to] Boston Speed Dog, the food truck in Roxbury that sells the most scrumptious hot dogs.*

So the reporter went to the Food Truck and asked the owner, Greg Gale, what it was like to meet Buffett. When they asked them –

[The owner] was confused. “Really? He was here? I didn’t even know,” Gale said. “I love his music.”

No, we explained, it was Warren Buffett, not Jimmy Buffett. He’s older with grey hair and glasses, we said.

“Now that you mention it, I did talk to him,” replied Gale. “He said he wanted to buy the place, and I told him, ‘You don’t have enough money.’ ”

*Curious about the dogs, we read some reviews on Yelp:

“Easily the best hot dog I have ever eaten.”

“The juice is definitely worth the squeeze.”

“For the sake of this review, I’ll call what Speed’s serves hot dogs, but they’re really more what would happen if a knockwurst mated with a hot dog. They are huge; the owner told me they’re about a half-pound. At $8 each, the price is huge, too.Speed’s dogs are nicely spiced and very firm. The casing has a big snap. I like this, but skinless fanatics will not. The dogs are grilled over charcoal which lends an additional, more piquant smoke flavour that complements the already smoked meat. The rolls are excellent; fresh and clearly baked specifically for these larger-than-life dogs.”

“My boyfriend mentioned that Nathan’s is his favourite hot dog and it is hilarious! The owner makes his own version of a Nathan’s hot dog(which consist of salt, water and bread) and for the entire time we were there he would not let my boyfriend live it down.”

“[You can] order the plain hot dogs for $3.50 a pop if you wanted to use them for your own BBQs. Seriously, I wish I knew who supplied these things so I could go straight to the source.”

One with everything costs $7.

