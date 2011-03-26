Warren Buffett Talks Up Asia, Talks Down Tech

When Warren Buffett speaks, droves of individuals on Wall Street and Main Street listen.



This week the world famous investor has been travelling across Asia, visiting nations including South Korea and India.

During these visits he has done his fair share or talking, dominating headlines nearly every day with comments on a range of different issues.

At the start of the week, Buffett sparked attention when he announced that the natural disaster in Japan was not a death knell for the nation, but rather an attractive buying opportunity.

Investors appear to share the same view as the billionaire investor as indicated by the massive post-crisis popularity of the iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund(EWJ_). EWJ has surged dramatically in volume in recent days as investors attempt to position themselves for the nation’s recovery.

Buffett was also queried on his views on the technology sector. In the past, the investor has been hesitant towards tech. Rather than purchasing companies such as Amazon(AMZN_), Apple(AAPL_) or Google(GOOG_), he has opted for exposure to regions of the market such as industrials and consumer goods.

In an attempt clarify his reservations towards tech, he compared the long-term outlook for Apple to that of Coca-Cola(KO_). Buffett explained that, while he is able to predict what Coke will look like down the road, it is difficult to picture what Apple will look like in 10 years.

On top of these attention-grabbing comments, Buffett used his time abroad to seek out companies that will make good additions to the Berkshire Hathaway Empire.

Buffett’s acquisition plans have and will likely continue to be a major factor to keep an eye on over the course of 2011. In recent years Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A_) has built up a massive pile of cash and, as he explained in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett has been anxiously seeking out attractive and profitable opportunities to spend it.

Buffett has remained steadfast in his belief that the domestic economy will strengthen down the road. This, however, does not mean that he has limited his hunt to companies based within the borders of the U.S. On the contrary, while speaking in South Korea, Buffett pointed to the U.K. and South Korea as two potential regions of interest.

Berkshire Hathaway already boasts notable exposure to the South Korean market. According to The Wall Street Journal, Buffett’s conglomerate owns a 4% stake in the Korean-based steelmaker Posco(PKX_).

Given the size of Berkshire, any potential targets will have to be massive in order to impact his firm’s performance. Therefore, it is not surprising that Buffett has his sights set on market giants. In commenting to the press, he explained that, when it comes to seeking out potential purchases, “the bigger, the better.”

Interestingly, it has been only days since the investor last put his money to work. In mid- March, the investor purchased chemical maker Lubrizol(LZ_) in a deal valued at $9.7 billion. This marked Buffett’s largest purchase since he acquired the remaining shares of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

Buffett has made it clear that he is in a spending mood but where do you think Buffett will place his next bet? Feel free to leave a comment in the section below.

