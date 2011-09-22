Warren Buffett Is Raking In The Cash For Barack Obama

Warren Buffett has committed to headlining another fundraiser for his pal Barack Obama this fall, his second in the span of just one month.



According to Bloomberg, the billionaire investor will be the featured speaker at a $35,800-a-head dinner in Chicago next month. Although the President won’t be there, many of Obama’s core hometown supporters are expected to attend the fundraiser, which is being held at the North Shore home of Byron Trott, a managing partner at BDT Capital Partners an a friend of Buffett’s.

Other hosts include Penny Pritzker, the billionaire businesswoman who chaired Obama’s 2008 national finance committee, and John Rogers, Jr., chairman of Ariel Investments.

The Chicago event follows an “economic forum” that Buffett will host with former White House economic advisor Austan Goolsbee in New York Sept. 30.

Buffett is a longtime supporter and informal economic advisor for Obama. Earlier this week, the President dubbed his proposed income tax hike for millionaires “the Buffett rule,” a reference to Buffett’s calls for higher taxes on wealthy Americans. Buffett’s new fundraising commitments indicate he’s cool with the namesake.

