Warren Buffett Is About To Tweet

Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett, the founder of Berkshire Hathaway, will be Tweeting today at noon today for the first time.



From Fortune:

What will Warren Buffett’s first tweet be? Watch Warren live on Fortune.com at 12p ET to find out. cnnmon.ie/YhaomV

— Fortune Magazine (@FortuneMagazine) May 2, 2013

At 12 p.m. EDT, Buffett will be interviewed by Fortune’s Pattie Sellers and that’s when he’ll be using Twitter.

It’s unclear if the Oracle of Omaha is actually going become a regular user of Twitter, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.