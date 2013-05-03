Warren Buffett Is About To Tweet

Julia La Roche

Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett, the founder of Berkshire Hathaway, will be Tweeting today at noon today for the first time.  

From Fortune: 

At 12 p.m. EDT, Buffett will be interviewed by Fortune’s Pattie Sellers and that’s when he’ll be using Twitter.

It’s unclear if the Oracle of Omaha is actually going become a regular user of Twitter, though. 

