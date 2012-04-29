Warren Buffett Is Giving Kids The Opportunity To Pitch Him Their Business Ideas

Photo: CBS News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of young entrepreneurs will have a chance to pitch their business ideas to billionaire investor Warren Buffett.The kids, who are between 7- and 16-years-old, were all named finalists in a contest sponsored by “The Secret Millionaires Club” cartoon that Buffett appears in.



Five individuals and three teams will present their ideas to Buffett on May 21.

An online vote from May 7-14 will help determine which of the finalists will win grand prizes of $5,000. The runners up will receive $500 prizes.

The teachers of the grand prize winners will each receive $1,000, and the other finalists’ teachers will receive $250.

The cartoon is designed to teach kids financial principles, such as avoiding debt. It appears on AOL sites online.

___

Online:

www.smckids.com/vote

www.berkshirehathaway.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.