Warren Buffett Is Already Hyping Up Next Year's Letter

Warren Buffett just published his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

This is always a must-read, not just for Berkshire investors but for anyone who invests in anything.

In an unusual move, Buffett is already hyping up the letter he’ll publish a year from now.

Here’s the last two sentences of 23-page letter:

Next year’s letter will review our 50 years at Berkshire and speculate a bit about the next 50. In the meantime, come to Omaha on May 3rd and enjoy our Woodstock for Capitalists.

We can’t wait.

