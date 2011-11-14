Warren Buffett Reveals Brand New Investment By Giving Everyone A Weird Clue

Warren Buffett At Dairy Queen

Photo: Flickr

ORIGINAL POST: Just now on CNBC, Warren Buffett gave a clue on his next investment.The clue is “Harold.”



The Squawk Box team had no idea what it meant.

The name of the investment will apparently be revealed shortly.

For full Buffett coverage, see here.

UPDATE: He has explained the clue.

Harold is a reference to HAL, which was a play on IBM in the movie 2001 A Space Odyssey.

He says he owns 10.7 billion dollars worth of IBM, mostly accumulated in Q3.

He now owns about 5.5% of the company.

“They treat their stock with reverence” which he finds unusual among big companies.

It’s somewhat notable that this is in tech, an area he normally eschews.

Buffett’s 13-F will come out tonight.

For more coverage of Buffett, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.