Warren Buffett: If The Bailout Didn't Happen, I Would Be Eating Thanksgiving At McDonald's

Warren Buffett is on Squawkbox right now defending the bailout, which he wrote an op-ed about in today’s New York Times.



Then he dropped this line, which sounds like an exaggeration: “If the government hadn’t acted, I would be eating Thanksgiving dinner at McDonald’s.”

If that crisis wasn’t handled properly by the government, he adds, no one in the private sector could have done anything.

At least he admits how much he’s personally benefited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.