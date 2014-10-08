WARREN BUFFETT: 'Hillary Is Going To Win ... I Would Bet Money On It'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes part in a conversation on leadership and the economy at The Women’s Conference 2008 in Long Beach, California October 22, 2008.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett made a bold prediction about the 2016 presidential race at Fortune’s “The Most Powerful Women” summit in California on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports from the event, Buffett said he’s positive Hillary Clinton is going to make it to the White House.

“Hillary is going to run. … Hillary is going to win,” Buffett said, adding, “I would bet money on it.”

Clinton, a former first lady, secretary of state, and 2008 presidential candidate has said she will decide whether to run by the end of this year.

