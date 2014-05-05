Watch Warren Buffett Help A Couple Get Engaged At His Annual Shareholders' Meeting

After the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting this weekend, Warren Buffett spent several hours at Borsheims — the jewelry mega-store he owns in Omaha — selling items to customers in a packed house.

He also helped one shareholder pull off a major surprise. According to Borsheims’ blog:

Eric LaFante told his girlfriend he was buying a necklace from Mr. Buffett, but instead bought an engagement ring, dropped to his knee, and proposed to his girlfriend. Mr. Buffett handed the two glasses of champagne before toasting them with Borsheims President & CEO Karen Goracke.

Check out the video:

Borsheims also sold dozens of diamonds laser-inscribed with Buffett’s signature.

