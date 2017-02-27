Warren Buffett hung newspapers from 7 market catastrophes on an office wall to remind him 'anything can happen'

‘Becoming Warren Buffett’/HBO Warren Buffett points to a framed copy of the New York Times from the 1929 stock market crash, hung on a wall in the Berkshire Hathaway offices.

Warren Buffett may have an estimated net worth of around $US76 billion, but the Omaha headquarters of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway are simple and sparse.

In the hallway leading to Buffett’s office are hung some fun photos of himself and his team, as well as some corporate swag from some of his investments, like the Coca-Cola Company.

There are also the framed front pages of seven newspapers from infamous days in Wall Street history.

They’re a way to keep Buffett, who has long since cemented his legacy as one of the greatest investors in history, humble and even-keeled.

Buffett granted the “Becoming Warren Buffett” documentary filmmakers access to the Berkshire Hathaway offices, and explained the decor.

“Originally, when I moved in in 1962, you can see this, I went down to the South Omaha Library and I think for a dollar I got seven copies of old New York Times from big times like the Panic of 1907,” he said. “This one, 1929, obviously,” he said, pointing to a paper from Black Tuesday, the day that marked the beginning of the Great Depression.

“But I wanted to put on the walls days of extreme panic in Wall Street, just as a reminder that anything can happen in this world,” Buffett said. “I mean, it’s instructive art, you can call it.”

You can find the documentary on HBO’s on-demand services.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.