France Loses, Buffett Wins

France lost to South Africa today, sealing their fate of getting knocked out in the first round of the 2010 World Cup.



The country’s team had been plagued by infighting that resulted in a training field dispute between team captain Patice Evra and the teams fitness coach.

Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, had supplied insurance to an unnamed individual that would have paid out in the event of France winning the tournament, according to Bloomberg.

Buffett said that in the event of France winning, Berkshire Hathaway was set to pay out around $30 million.

