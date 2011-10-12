Take A Tour Of Warren Buffett's Old Beach House In Orange County

Julie Zeveloff

warren buffett beach house

via Redfin

Warren Buffett‘s name is synonymous with golden investment advice, and it turns out the Oracle of Omaha has a good head when it comes to real estate, as well.Buffett sold this oceanview home in Laguna Beach, Calif., in 2005 for $5.45 million and the folks who purchased it have been trying to unload it for years.

It was initially listed at $6.495 million and now has been price chopped down to $4.995 million, according to the OC Register (via Curbed).

The four-bedroom home looks like it was a perfect escape from Omaha’s frosty winters.

The home overlooks the ocean in Laguna Beach

It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Huge picture windows provide unobstructed views of the water

All the makings of a beach house

The eat-in kitchen

A spiral staircase leads to the bedrooms

The master bedroom

And a spacious bathroom

His-and-her sinks

Plenty of space for the kids

What a view

Look what else you can buy in California

Click here to see a $45 million villa on the beach in Malibu >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.