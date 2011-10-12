Take A Tour Of Warren Buffett's Old Beach House In Orange County

via Redfin



Warren Buffett‘s name is synonymous with golden investment advice, and it turns out the Oracle of Omaha has a good head when it comes to real estate, as well.Buffett sold this oceanview home in Laguna Beach, Calif., in 2005 for $5.45 million and the folks who purchased it have been trying to unload it for years.

It was initially listed at $6.495 million and now has been price chopped down to $4.995 million, according to the OC Register (via Curbed).

The four-bedroom home looks like it was a perfect escape from Omaha’s frosty winters.

