Warren Buffett Reveals His favourite Republican In The Race

Warren Buffett is on CNBC this morning, talking Europe, housing, the economy, and of course the election.A few thoughts on politics:



First, he sees all the Republicans going further and further to the right to out-Republican each other during the primary. It’s natural, he says, though he’s not sure it’s good for the Republic.

As for Rick Perry, he didn’t mind his flub the other night, but still doesn’t want him to be President.

If he had to support a Republican, it would be, not surprisingly, Mitt Romney.

Given that Buffett is a pro-business, mainstream Democrat this obviously makes sense. He doesn’t mind his past as a PE cost-cutter, though he’s not crazy about Bain Capital’s history of drawing cash out of companies they stuff up with debt.

