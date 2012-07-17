NO WAY! Warren Buffett Fails A Cherry Coke Blind Taste Test

Warren Buffett, the CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, loves Cherry Coke.



To test his love for the soda, Bloomberg TV had the Oracle of Omaha participate in a blind taste test during the Allen & Co. Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho on Friday.

For the test, he tried Diet Dr. Pepper Cherry, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Cherry Coke Zero and Cherry Coke.

He failed! Buffett picked the Diet Dr. Pepper Cherry.

Watch the video below.

