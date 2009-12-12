Warren Buffett Dumps Even More Moody's

In a Form 4 filed with the SEC, legendary investor Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that they have sold more shares of Moody’s (MCO). On December 7th they sold 2,004,946 shares at a price of $25.0381 per share. The next day they sold an additional 704,346 shares at a price of $24.8074. In total, they sold 2,709292 shares and they are now left owning 35,357,393 shares. As we mentioned before, Buffett previously sold Moody’s shares in late October, and in months prior as well. (Head over to TickerSpy to see Warren Buffett’s portfolio).

So while Buffett and Berkshire have been selling shares multiple times over the past few months, keep in mind that they still own a sizable chunk of the company.



