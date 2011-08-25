Warren Buffett Thought Up Investing In Bank Of America In The Bathtub The Day Before He Called Moynihan

Buffett in the tub

Warren Buffett just announced that he’s making a landmark investment, $5 billion, in Bank of America.Bank of America was facing a free-falling stock price and a number of criticisms, including that it did not have enough capital, and that its assets were not worth what it claimed.



Now thanks to Buffett, that will certainly change.

When similar investments were made in Citi and in Goldman Sachs, by Prince Alwaleed and Warren Buffett, in 1990 and 2008, respectively, the stocks experienced long term gains.

And get this – he says he dreamt up the idea to invest in Bank of America in the bathtub on Tuesday. He liked it, so he called Moynihan on Wednesday morning. The entire story of how it happened is available in a video embedded below, as told to Becky Quick by Buffett.

The story (and the mental image) is amusing but also important – it suggests that the Obama Administration and/or the Treasury, did not have a hand in the agreement.

And to make it very clear that Treasury or Obama had no hand in the arrangement, which makes the news even better for Bank of America.

So does this – the deal is expensive for Buffett, and a good deal for Bank of America. He says in some ways, it’s better than the deal he gave to Goldman Sachs in 2008.

But obviously, it’s a great deal for Buffett.

Buffett’s investment alone is now worth $700 million more than it was when he bought it.

