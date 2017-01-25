HBO's new documentary dives deep into the daily life of billionaire Warren Buffett

HBO’s new documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” offers never-before-seen access into the day-to-day life of the billionaire. It’s the latest film from director Peter Kunhardt and premieres January 30, 2017 on HBO.

According to HBO, “‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ tells the improbable story of how an ambitious, numbers-obsessed boy from Nebraska became one of the richest, most-respected men in the world. The definitive documentary on Buffett, this candid portrait sheds new light on a man who has helped shape the way Americans view capitalism and, more recently, philanthropy.”

