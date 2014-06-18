Hedge Fund Manager Thinks Warren Buffett Will Take Coke Private, Warren Buffett Says He Won't

Warren Buffett may be working on a plan to take Coca-Cola private,according to Fox Business News.

Warren Buffett is not taking Coca-Cola private, according to CNBC.

Hedge fund manager David Winters told FBN’s Mario Bartiromo that Buffett and 3G Capital, which worked with Buffett on its takeover of Heinz last year, may be working on a plan to take Coke private, according to FBN’s Katie Roof.

David Winters is the managing member of Wintergreen Advisors, which owns about 2.5 million share of Coca-Cola, according to the company’s latest 13F filing with the SEC.

CNBC’s Kayla Tausche then followed up with a report that Warren Buffett told Becky Quick regarding the possibility of taking Coke private: “Absolutely no chance of that.”

CNBC’s David Faber was not impressed with Winters’ comments.

Winters’ Coke stake is worth about $US100 million.

Buffett’s Coke stake, which is 800 million shares or about 9% of the company according to data from Bloomberg, is worth about $US32 billion.

