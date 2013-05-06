LIVE: Warren Buffett Speaks On CNBC

CNBC screenshotWarren Buffett is on CNBC Squawk Box with Becky Quick right now.



Buffett is wrapping up Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting.

“We cut across the whole economy,” said Buffett of Berkshire’s businesses which includes railroaders and homebuilders.

“Overall, the economy is improving, but at a slow pace.”

Quick asked about the recent all-time highs in the stock market and how people should think about investing.

“They should pay more attention to the milestones to the downside, because that’s when stocks are getting cheaper,” he responded.

“You’ll see numbers a lot higher in your lifetime.”

