Buffett Foundation Worker Who Made $190K A Year Admits To Stealing From Charity

Warren Buffett

A senior employee for Warren Buffett’s foundation pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $46,000 by doctoring receipts for work trips, the Omaha World-Herald reports.Dhaval Patel, 38, made $190,000 a year as a senior program officer for the foundation, travelling the world to monitor the charities supported by Omaha’s famed billionaire Warren Buffett.



Officials at the foundation grew suspicious of Patel’s receipts and turned the matter over to authorities, according to the World-Herald.

Buffett, one of the world’s preeminent investors, is the CEO of the Omaha-based conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

DON’T MISS: Financial Expert Says Ponzi Scheme Victims Are Just Gullible >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.