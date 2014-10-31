Warren Buffett Shares His Best Career Advice -- And It's Ridiculously Simple

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Warren Buffett: Find something you love.

To say that Warren Buffett has a deep understanding of business — training himself with critical thinking exercises and a rigorous reading program — is a bit of an understatement.

The proof is in the profits. His Berkshire Hathaway holding company has amassed a market cap over $US300 billion. His personal fortune is upwards of $US68 billion.

So when he starts doling out career advice, we listen.

In a series on Fortune in which CEOs offer their best advice, the Sage of Omaha counseled young women on how to advance their careers.

But we think it applies to everybody.

“You do the same thing a male will do,” Buffett said. “You follow your passions. You find something you love.”

By doing that, the logic goes, you’ll bring more energy to your work than everybody else.

“The truth is, so few people really jump on their jobs, you really will stand out more than you think,” Buffett said. “You will get noticed if you really go for it.”

In this way, Buffett’s advice parallels what comedian Steve Martin says to people who want to break into show business: “Be so good they can’t ignore you.”

For five strategies for doing just that, go here.

