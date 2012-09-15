Warren Buffett Completes Cancer Treatments: 'It's A Great Day For Me'

Photo: AP

Back in April, Warren Buffett disclosed that he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer.The good news was that this type of cancer had a pretty high survival rate.



“In all seriousness, it is a non-event,” said Buffett.

The Omaha World Herald is now reporting that Buffett has completed his radiation treatments:

Speaking to a group of executives from the newspapers he’s acquired in recent months, Buffett said, “It’s a great day for me. Today I had my 44th and last day of radiation.”

…

Buffett joked with executives about planning live to be the oldest man alive. He expressed relief to have completed the radiation treatments.

“I’ll be feeling the side effects for a few weeks yet, but I am so glad to say that’s over,” he said.

Last month, the Oracle of Omaha turned 82.

Click Here For 18 Brilliant Quotes From Warren Buffett >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.