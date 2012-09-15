Warren Buffett Completes Cancer Treatments: 'It's A Great Day For Me'

Sam Ro
warren buffett

Photo: AP

Back in April, Warren Buffett disclosed that he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer.The good news was that this type of cancer had a pretty high survival rate.

“In all seriousness, it is a non-event,” said Buffett.

The Omaha World Herald is now reporting that Buffett has completed his radiation treatments:

Speaking to a group of executives from the newspapers he’s acquired in recent months, Buffett said, “It’s a great day for me. Today I had my 44th and last day of radiation.”

Buffett joked with executives about planning live to be the oldest man alive. He expressed relief to have completed the radiation treatments.

“I’ll be feeling the side effects for a few weeks yet, but I am so glad to say that’s over,” he said.

Last month, the Oracle of Omaha turned 82.

