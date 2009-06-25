Warren Buffett Calls Cap And Trade A Tax

First Solar aims to slash cost by a third in five years. [Reuters]
Microsoft talks its book saying conservation is more important than renewable energy. [Reuters]
Waxman-Markey makes sure clean coal isn’t a loser. [WaPo]
Green groups are ready to lobby the Senate for a tougher climate bill. [Grist]
Lots of talk, but little action when it comes to consumer energy efficiency. [Greentech Media]
Sears Tower will produce most of its own energy. [NYT]
EPA says the climate bill doesn’t do squat for renewable energy. [Environmental Capital]
Warren Buffett calls cap and trade a regressive tax, once again. [Bloomberg]
Iraq opens its oilfields up to foreign companies. [Bloomberg]
