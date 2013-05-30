Warren Buffett Is Buying A Big Utility Company

Warren Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy is buying Nevada-based NV energy for $10 billion, according to Benziga.



NV provides 1.3 million residents with electric and natural gas customers in Nevada.

NV’s stock is up more than 23% after hours.

MidAmerican’s been extremely active in 2013. Last month the company announced it would spend $1.9 billion on wind farms in Iowa.

Earlier in the year, the company purchased the largest solar farm in the world.

