Warren Buffett Takes Big Stake In Exxon Mobil

Matthew Boesler
Warren buffettREUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Berkshire Hathaway’s
latest 13-F filingis out.

According to the filing, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate picked up 40,089,371 shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter.

Exxon has 4.37 billion shares outstanding, so the Berkshire stake amounts to about 1% of the oil giant.

Shares of Exxon Mobil are moving a bit higher in after-hours trading.

At today’s closing price of $US93.22, a 40,089,371-share stake in Exxon would be worth $US3,737,131,164.62.

The stock fell 10.5% between late July and early October before rebounding 9.5% to today’s levels.

Xom share priceBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler, data from Bloomberg

