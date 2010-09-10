Warren Buffett Has Already Made $14 Billion On His Burlington Northern Investment

The rail industry has been red hot of late, with traffic hitting highs and hiring increasing, and Warren Buffett has been reaping the benefits.



Warren Buffett’s investment in Burlington Northern took place a little under a year ago, but he’s already made a killing on his $44 billion investment, if other comparable railroad stock returns are to be believed.

If Buffett bought into one of these four railroad stocks, he would have, on average, made a 31.92% return.

In that scenario, Buffett’s investment of $44 billion has now increased to $58.05 billion, or an increase of $14.05 billion.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has only gained 6.01% during the same time period.

Norfolk Southern: 24.28% increase (Stock price Nov. 3, 2009 $49.15, today $57.99)

Union Pacific: 32.32% increase (Stock price Nov. 3, 2009 $59.41, today $78.67)

Canadian National Railway: 29.76% increase (Stock price Nov. 3, 2009 $49.99, today $63.20)

Canadian Pacific Railway: 41.32% increase (Stock price Nov. 3, 2009 $45.53, today $61.79)

Check out the 15 best things Warren Buffett has ever said about investing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.