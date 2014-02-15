Warren Buffett Made A Big Bet On Liberty Global

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has filed its 13-F for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2013.

In Q4, Berkshire took a new stake in Liberty Global. Berkshire owned 2,948,285 shares as of December 31, 2013, the filing shows.

Liberty Global is the company headed by John Malone, who also heads Liberty Media. Charter, which is backed by Liberty Media was pursuing a deal with Time Warner Cable. Yesterday, TWC announced a deal with Comcast instead.

Berkshire also added a position in Graham Holdings. In Q4, Berkshire held 1,059,684 shares, the filing shows.

During the quarter, Buffett exited his position in Glaxosmithkline (345,819 shares in Q3), the filing shows. He also dumped his stake in Dish (547,312 shares in Q3).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.