Warren Buffett just shared his best investment advice, and said the 'elite' have wasted $100 billion ignoring it

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is out with its annual letter to shareholders.

The letter covers a bunch of topics, touching on everything from stock buybacks to his favourite book of 2016 , and also provides some investment advice.

“Over the years, I’ve often been asked for investment advice, and in the process of answering I’ve learned a good deal about human behaviour,” Buffett said in the letter.

“My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund,” he said. “To their credit, my friends who possess only modest means have usually followed my suggestion.”

It’s worth nothing here that in the same letter Buffett describes Jack Bogle, who transformed investing with the creation of the index fund, as a “hero.”

Not everyone listens to Buffett’s advice, however. “I believe, however, that none of the mega-rich individuals, institutions or pension funds has followed that same advice when I’ve given it to them,” he said.

He added (emphasis added):