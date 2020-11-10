Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway surges 7% on stock purchases, record buybacks, and Pfizer vaccine

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett.

Berkshire Hathaway stock rose as much as 7% in pre-market trading on Monday after Warren Buffett’s conglomerate revealed on Saturday that it splurged on stocks and buybacks in the third quarter.

The stock also benefited from Pfizer and BioNTech’s announcement that their COVID-19 vaccine proved effective in more than 90% of participants in a final-stage trial.

Widespread distribution of a vaccine could fuel a global economic recovery and revitalize Berkshire’s businesses, which include See’s Candies, Geico, and Precision Castparts.

Buffett’s company bought a net $US4.8 billion of stocks and spent a record $US9 billion repurchasing its own shares last quarter, signalling the investor is splashing Berkshire’s cash again after a quiet few months.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shares in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway jumped as much as 7% in pre-market trading on Monday, as investors cheered its stock purchases and record spending on buybacks in the third quarter.

The stock rally also reflected the news that a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech protected more than 90% of participants in a final-stage trial from being infected with COVID-19.



Read More:







‘It is going to be very, very bad’: Legendary investor Jim Rogers says the US debt load is creating a prime environment for a collapse â€” and warns the next market blow off will be worse than the Financial Crisis’ 50% decline



Buyers of Berkshire shares are likely betting the vaccine will accelerate the global economic recovery and revitalize demand for the conglomerate’s businesses, which include See’s Candies, Geico, Duracell, the Burlington Northern railroad, and Precision Castparts.

Berkshire “B” shares rose as much as 7% in pre-market trading, while its “A” shares â€” each worth the equivalent of 1,500 “B” shares â€” gained 6%.

The surging demand for Berkshire stock is likely a response to the company’s more aggressive spending in the third quarter. Buffett and his team made $US4.8 billion of net stock purchases in the period, after selling a net $US12.8 billion of stock in the second quarter. They also repurchased an unprecedented $US9 billion worth of Berkshire stock, and appear to have bought back more than $US18 billion worth already this year.



Read More:







A team of Wells Fargo investment strategists who studied the latest election results shares how exactly to play the most likely outcome with stocks, bonds, commodities, and tax strategies



Investors may be especially excited about Berkshire’s deployment of its massive cash pile because Buffett exercised extreme caution for several months as he navigated the pandemic.

For example, the investor and his team exited Berkshire’s positions in the “big four” US airlines and slashed its financial holdings in the second quarter. However, after they gained a better sense of the threat from the pandemic, they announced $US19 billion worth of investments in the third quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.