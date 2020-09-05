Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes Wells Fargo stake by 43%

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold about 101 million Wells Fargo shares in recent weeks, a regulatory filing shows.

The billionaire investor’s company cut its holdings by about 43% to 136 million shares, slashing its stake to 3.3%.

The sales come after Berkshire sold 25% of its Wells Fargo position in the second quarter.

Berkshire was previously Wells Fargo’s largest shareholder, and Wells Fargo was one of its five most valuable positions earlier this year.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has dumped another 101 million of its Wells Fargo shares, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The famed investor’s conglomerate already slashed its stake in the banking giant by 25% to about 238 million shares in the second quarter. Berkshire has continued selling since then, cutting its stake by about 43% to 136 million shares, the filing shows. It now holds a 3.3% stake in the bank.



Berkshire was previously Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, owning 323 million shares or a 7.8% stake earlier this year. The bank also ranked among Berkshire’s five most valuable holdings earlier just a few months ago.

Buffett may have soured on the company because of the blow to its reputation from its fake-accounts scandal, and the cap on its assets imposed by federal regulators in 2018, David Kass, a finance professor at the University of Maryland, told Business Insider last month.

Wells Fargo’s stock price has slumped about 54% this year to below $US25, meaning Berkshire’s 136 million shares were worth about $US3.4 billion as of Friday’s close.

Berkshire sold a bunch of financial stocks last quarter. It slashed its JPMorgan stake by more than 60%, exited its Goldman Sachs position, and sold shares of BNY Mellon, PNC Financial, US Bancorp, Visa, and Mastercard, among others.

