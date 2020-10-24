Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway scores $1 billion gain on Snowflake stock

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has scored a $US1 billion gain on its Snowflake shares.

The billionaire investor’s company spent about $US735 million for 6.1 million Snowflake shares when the cloud-data platform went public last month.

Snowflake’s stock price jumped 18% in two days to close at nearly $US300 on Thursday, valuing Berkshire’s stake at about $US1.8 billion.

T he technology group commands a market capitalisation of more than $US80 billion, despite earning just $US265 million in revenue last financial year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on a $US1 billion gain from its Snowflake shares after they closed at a record high on Thursday.

Snowflake stock surged 18% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday to close at nearly $US300 â€” not too far off the $US319 intraday high it reached during its first day of trading last month.

Buffett’s company shelled out $US735 million to buy 6.1 million Snowflake shares at the $US120 IPO price. The technology company’s stock price has soared almost 150% from that level, boosting the value of Berkshire’s stake to $US1.8 billion â€”an almost $US1.1 billion gain on its investment.



Read more:







Don’t put too much energy into predicting the result — 5 key tips for clients from strategists at JPMorgan’s $US1.9 trillion asset management arm with less than two weeks to go to the election



Snowflake’s stock gains have lifted its market capitalisation above $US80 billion, despite the fact it earned only $US265 million in revenue and lost nearly $US349 million last financial year.

Berkshire’s backing surprised many investors, given Buffett has avoided lossmaking, aggressively valued technology companies and IPOs for most of his career. While one of his deputies was behind the investment, the bet suggests that Buffett’s company is adapting its approach and spotting new kinds of opportunities.

Update: Snowflake’s stock dropped as much as 8% on Friday, reducing Berkshire’s gain to a little under $US1 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.