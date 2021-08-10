Warren Buffett’s pandemic-hit businesses came roaring back last quarter. Here are his 7 big winners.

Warren Buffett. Facebook/See’s Candies

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway staged a massive comeback in the second quarter.

Many of the investor’s businesses rebounded strongly as the US economy reopened.

Berkshire cashed in on demand for homes, furniture, cars, private jets, and electronic components.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was hit hard by the pandemic last year, but its businesses rebounded strongly last quarter as the US economy reopened, its latest earnings show.

The investor’s conglomerate owns a sprawling collection of railroads, real-estate brokerages, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and service companies. Its “real economy” focus made it more vulnerable to coronavirus-related lockdowns, travel restrictions, and supply-chain disruptions last year than the likes of Microsoft or Alphabet.

However, many of its businesses outperformed in the second quarter, capitalizing on soaring demand for homes, furniture, building products, cars, private jets, electronic components and other products and services.

Here are seven of Berkshire’s big winners in the second quarter: