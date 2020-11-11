Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway potentially sold as much as $5 billion of Apple stock last quarter

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway potentially cashed out as much as $US5 billion of Apple stock last quarter.

The billionaire investor’s company recently valued its stake in the iPhone maker at $US111.7 billion as of September 30, compared to $US91.5 billion as of June 30.

The disparity suggests it sold about 39 million shares last quarter, based on the price of Apple’s shares at the end of both periods.

Berkshire’s last portfolio update also suggests it has trimmed its largest holding.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may have sold as much as $US5 billion of Apple stock last quarter, trimming by far the biggest holding in its stock portfolio.

The famed investor’s company owned $US111.7 billion worth of the technology titan’s shares as of September 30, its third-quarter earnings show. Divide that figure by Apple’s closing share price of $US115.81 that day, and it appears Berkshire held about 964.5 million shares at the last count.



However, Berkshire’s second-quarter earnings showed it held $US91.5 billion of Apple stock as of June 30. Divide by Apple’s closing stock price of $US91.20 that day â€” adjusted for the four-for-one stock split in August â€” and it seems Berkshire owned 1.003 billion shares at the time.

The difference in share counts suggests Berkshire sold about 39 million Apple shares, or 3.8%, of its position last quarter. It may have raked in between $US3.5 billion and $US5.2 billion, based on the tech stock’s trading range in the period.

Berkshire’s second-quarter portfolio filing also points to a disposal, albeit a smaller one. Buffett’s company disclosed 981 million Apple shares at the end of June, not as many as its earnings suggested.

Those shares would have been worth about $US113.6 billion at the end of September â€” $US1.9 billion more than the stated value of Apple’s stake in Berkshire’s latest earnings. The disparity suggests Berkshire sold about 16 million shares, or roughly 1.6% of its holding, for just under $US2 billion last quarter.



Berkshire will disclose any changes to its Apple holdings when it publishes its portfolio as of September 30 in a regulatory filing, expected within the next week.

Buffett’s company spent about $US35 billion to build its Apple stake between 2016 and 2018, meaning it has more than tripled its money on paper. The holding has accounted for more than 40% of the total value of Berkshire’s stock portfolio, and upwards of 20% of the company’s entire market capitalisation, in recent months.

