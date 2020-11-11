Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway potentially sold as much as $5 billion of Apple stock last quarter

- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway potentially cashed out as much as $US5 billion of Apple stock last quarter.
- The billionaire investor’s company recently valued its stake in the iPhone maker at $US111.7 billion as of September 30, compared to $US91.5 billion as of June 30.
- The disparity suggests it sold about 39 million shares last quarter, based on the price of Apple’s shares at the end of both periods.
- Berkshire’s last portfolio update also suggests it has trimmed its largest holding.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may have sold as much as $US5 billion of Apple stock last quarter, trimming by far the biggest holding in its stock portfolio.
The famed investor’s company owned $US111.7 billion worth of the technology titan’s shares as of September 30, its third-quarter earnings show. Divide that figure by Apple’s closing share price of $US115.81 that day, and it appears Berkshire held about 964.5 million shares at the last count.
However, Berkshire’s second-quarter earnings showed it held $US91.5 billion of Apple stock as of June 30. Divide by Apple’s closing stock price of $US91.20 that day â€” adjusted for the four-for-one stock split in August â€” and it seems Berkshire owned 1.003 billion shares at the time.
The difference in share counts suggests Berkshire sold about 39 million Apple shares, or 3.8%, of its position last quarter. It may have raked in between $US3.5 billion and $US5.2 billion, based on the tech stock’s trading range in the period.
Berkshire’s second-quarter portfolio filing also points to a disposal, albeit a smaller one. Buffett’s company disclosed 981 million Apple shares at the end of June, not as many as its earnings suggested.
Those shares would have been worth about $US113.6 billion at the end of September â€” $US1.9 billion more than the stated value of Apple’s stake in Berkshire’s latest earnings. The disparity suggests Berkshire sold about 16 million shares, or roughly 1.6% of its holding, for just under $US2 billion last quarter.
Berkshire will disclose any changes to its Apple holdings when it publishes its portfolio as of September 30 in a regulatory filing, expected within the next week.
Buffett’s company spent about $US35 billion to build its Apple stake between 2016 and 2018, meaning it has more than tripled its money on paper. The holding has accounted for more than 40% of the total value of Berkshire’s stock portfolio, and upwards of 20% of the company’s entire market capitalisation, in recent months.
