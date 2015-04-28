It sounds like Warren Buffett might be taking it easy at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting this weekend

The Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting is set to take place in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend.

And it sounds like Warren Buffett, the company’s 84-year-old CEO, is going to be taking it a bit easier than in past year’s at this weekend’s meeting, the 50th anniversary edition.

A report from Steve Jordan of the Omaha World-Herald on Monday said that Buffett won’t be personally selling jewellery at Borsheims’ or appear at the meeting’s Sunday morning 5K run in downtown Omaha this year, a departure from recent years.

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Charlie Munger, who is 91, will make his only public appearance during Saturday’s shareholder meeting, which lasts for 7 hours during which Buffett and Munger field questions from shareholders.

Jordan does report, however, that Buffett is “booked solid from Thursday to Sunday afternoon.”

From the World-Herald:

For about an hour before the meeting, Buffett will walk among Berkshire company displays in the CenturyLink Center’s convention hall, kicking off a “newspaper toss” contest and making other stops. He has hinted he might visit the displays on Friday afternoon, too, since this is the first year shopping will open a day early. Scheduled Sunday events include a continuation of Buffett’s futile efforts to defeat table-tennis star Ariel Hsing at the Regency Court shopping center and possibly playing bridge with experts. He plans to dine Sunday at Gorat’s and Piccolo’s, the two Omaha restaurants open only for shareholders that evening.

Jordan’s report adds that for those who are attending the meeting, you’ll probably get a seat if you arrive at 5 am; doors open at 7 am.

