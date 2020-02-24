Warren Buffett is cheering the current selloff, saying investors 'should want the stock market to go down'

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett gestures at the start of a 5km race.

Warren Buffett celebrated the current market selloff sparked by coronavirus fears in a CNBC interview on Monday.

“That’s good for us actually, we’re a net buyer of stocks over time,” the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and billionaire investor said.

“Just like being a net buyer of food – I expect to buy food the rest of my life and I hope that food goes down in price tomorrow,” he added.

Buffett made the comments following the release of his annual shareholder letter on Saturday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Warren Buffett cheered the ongoing market selloff in a CNBC interview on Monday, suggesting his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate will benefit from lower stock prices due to Wuhan coronavirus.

“That’s good for us actually, we’re a net buyer of stocks over time,” the billionaire investor and Berkshire CEO said. “Just like being a net buyer of food – I expect to buy food the rest of my life and I hope that food goes down in price tomorrow.”

“Who wouldn’t rather buy at a lower price than a higher price?” Buffett continued. “People are really strange on that. They should want the stock market to go down, they should want to buy at a lower price.”

“They just feel better when stocks are going up,” he added.

Buffett made the comments following the release of his annual shareholder letter on Saturday, in which he said one of the criteria for Berkshire to make an acquisition is that it “must be available at a sensible price.”

The coronavirus – which causes a disease called COVID-19 – has infected more than 77,000 people, killed about 2,400, and spread to more than 25 countries. Stocks tumbled on Monday following deaths in Iran, Italy and South Korea in recent days, which fanned fears of a pandemic that could slow global economic growth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.