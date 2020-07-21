Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has shed $90 billion in market value this year. Only 4 US-listed companies have lost more.

- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has lost more market value than all but four US public companies this year.
- The billionaire investor’s conglomerate has seen about $US90 billion wiped off its market capitalisation.
- Only JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Exxon Mobile have lost more, Roundhill Investments chief Will Hershey tweeted on Sunday.
- In contrast, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Google have all gained more than $US100 billion in market cap this year.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken a bigger blow to its market capitalisation this year than almost any other US-listed company.
Shares in the famed investor’s conglomerate have slumped 16% this year, slashing its market cap by roughly $US90 billion to around $US460 billion.
Only JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Exxon Mobil have suffered bigger hits to their market caps. The quartet are each down between $US110 billion and $US140 billion for the year.
The striking declines were first flagged by Roundhill Investments CEO and cofounder Will Hershey in a tweet on Sunday.
Hershey also pointed out that Amazon has added more than $US560 billion to its market cap this year, while Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Google have all added between $US100 billion and $US400 billion.
He confirmed in an email to Business Insider that Berkshire was the fifth-biggest loser of market cap this year of any US public company.
Berkshire’s pain reflects the fact that it owns stakes in JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. As a result, it’s suffering from investors’ concerns about how banks will hold up during the coronavirus pandemic.
Buffett’s company is also heavily exposed to the oil-and-gas industry, making it susceptible to the same crude-price weakness that is weighing on Exxon Mobil.
Here’s a chart showing the biggest gainers and losers of market cap this year:
