Here's how rich you'd be if you had bet $1,000 on Warren Buffett way back when

This weekend, Warren Buffett will release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway stockholders. Over the last half-century, Buffett has taken a failing textile company and turned it into a legendary conglomerate.

Using historical price data for Berkshire Hathaway class A shares from a retrospective analysis of Buffett’s outsized returns and from Yahoo! Finance, we calculated how much $1,000 of Berkshire stock would be worth today if you invested that money at the end of each year of Buffett’s tenure.

That $1,000 invested in 1964, when Buffett took over the company and shares cost just $19, would be worth about $10.5 million dollars today, based on the last available price of $198,899 on the morning of February 26. $1,000 invested in 1990 would be worth $29,798 today.

Here’s a chart showing the current value of Berkshire Hathaway stock bought at different times in the last fifty years:

Investing in the first couple decades of Buffett’s stewardship would have lead $1,000 to grow to several million dollars by today. After about 1980 or so, those gains were much more modest, although still extremely impressive.

To get a better handle on the last thirty or so years of Berkshire Hathaway, here’s the same chart using a logarithmic scale, in which the vertical axis is incremented in powers of ten, making it easier to compare the large range of price returns we’re looking at:

Finally, here’s a table showing the current value of $1,000 of Berkshire stock purchased in a given year:

NOW WATCH: Paul Krugman gave us his top 3 investment tips



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.