Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway lost Bill Gates as a director this year. Here are its 14 board members.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway lost one of its highest-profile directors when Microsoft cofounder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates resigned this year.

The famed investor’s conglomerate still counts his right-hand man Charlie Munger and former Yahoo!, American Express, and NBCUniversal executives among its board members.

Here are Berkshire’s 14 directors.

Warren Buffett

AP / Seth Wenig

Age: 89

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1965 – present); Berkshire chairman and CEO (1970 – present); Coca-Cola director (1989 – 2006)



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway





Charlie Munger

Shutterstock/Kent Sievers

Age: 96

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director and vice chairman (1978 – present); Wesco Financial chairman and CEO (1984 – 2011); Costco director (1997 – present)

Notes: Munger is Buffett’s right-hand man and longtime investing partner.



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway





Greg Abel

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Greg Abel

Age: 57

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2018 – present); Berkshire vice chairman of non-insurance operations (2018 – present); Berkshire Hathaway Energy CEO (2008-2018); Kraft Heinz director (2015 – present)



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway







Ajit Jain

AP Images

Age: 68

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2018 – present); Berkshire vice chairman of insurance operations (2018 – present); executive vice president of National Indemnity (1996 – present)

Notes: Berkshire says Jain has assessed and priced “many of the largest and most complex risks ever insured” and generated “billions of dollars of capital for deployment” across the company.



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway





Howard Buffett

AP Photo/Ivan Valencia

Age: 65

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1993 – present); Sheriff of Macon County, Illinois (2017 – 2018); Howard G. Buffett Foundation chairman and CEO (2013 – present), Warren Buffett’s son (1954 – present)



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway





Stephen Burke

Royal Television Society

Age: 61

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2009 – present); NBCUniversal chairman (2020 – present); NBCUniversal CEO and Comcast senior executive vice president (2011 – 2019); JPMorgan director (2004 – present)



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway







Kenneth Chenault

Reuters

Age: 68

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2020 – present); General Catalyst chairman and managing director (2018 – present); American Express CEO (2001 – 2018); Facebook director (2018-2020)

Notes: Bill Gates’ replacement on Berkshire’s board.



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway





Susan Decker

Bloomberg

Age: 57

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2007 – present); Costco director (2004 – present); SurveyMonkey director (2017 – present); Vox Media director (2016 – present); Raftr founder and CEO (2017 – present); Yahoo! president (2007 -2009)



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway





David “Sandy” Gottesman

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Age: 93

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2004 – present); First Manhattan CEO (2006 – 2019)

Notes:Became a billionaire after an early investment in Berkshire.



Source:



Berkshire Hathaway







Charlotte Guyman

Tanya Parypa/YouTube

Age: 63

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2003 – present); Microsoft general manager and other positions (1987 – 1999); CameoWorks strategic advisor (2017 – present); Brooks Running advisory board member (2012 – present)



Source:

Berkshire Hathaway; LinkedIn



Thomas Murphy

FoundationINTERVIEWS

Age: 94

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2004 – present); Capital Cities/ABC chairman and CEO (1996-1990)

Notes: Buffett told Lawrence Cunningham, author of “Berkshire Beyond Buffett,” that “most of what I learned about management, I learnt from Murph.”



Source:

Berkshire Hathaway; Quartz



Ronald Olson

Bloomberg

Age: 78

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1997 – present); Munger, Tolles & Olson cofounder and partner (1962 – present); The Washington Post Company director (2003 – 2017)



Source:

Berkshire Hathaway; Graham Holdings





Walter Scott, Jr.

NETNebraska

Age: 88

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1988 – present); Peter Kiewit Sons CEO (1979 – 1998)

Notes: One of Buffett’s childhood friends, Scott partnered with him to buy MidAmerican Energy in 2000, which became Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2014.



Source:

Berkshire Hathaway; Forbes



Meryl Witmer

Wall Street Journal

Age: 58

Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2013 – present); Eagle Capital Partners general partner (2001 – present); Emerald Partners cofounder and manager (1989 – 2000)

Notes: Witmer recently bought more than $US2.2 million worth of Berkshire stock



Source:

Berkshire Hathaway; SEC



