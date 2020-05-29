Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway lost Bill Gates as a director this year. Here are its 14 board members.

- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway lost one of its highest-profile directors when Microsoft cofounder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates resigned this year.
- The famed investor’s conglomerate still counts his right-hand man Charlie Munger and former Yahoo!, American Express, and NBCUniversal executives among its board members.
- Here are Berkshire’s 14 directors.
Warren Buffett
Age: 89
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1965 – present); Berkshire chairman and CEO (1970 – present); Coca-Cola director (1989 – 2006)
Charlie Munger
Age: 96
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director and vice chairman (1978 – present); Wesco Financial chairman and CEO (1984 – 2011); Costco director (1997 – present)
Notes: Munger is Buffett’s right-hand man and longtime investing partner.
Greg Abel
Age: 57
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2018 – present); Berkshire vice chairman of non-insurance operations (2018 – present); Berkshire Hathaway Energy CEO (2008-2018); Kraft Heinz director (2015 – present)
Ajit Jain
Age: 68
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2018 – present); Berkshire vice chairman of insurance operations (2018 – present); executive vice president of National Indemnity (1996 – present)
Notes: Berkshire says Jain has assessed and priced “many of the largest and most complex risks ever insured” and generated “billions of dollars of capital for deployment” across the company.
Howard Buffett
Age: 65
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1993 – present); Sheriff of Macon County, Illinois (2017 – 2018); Howard G. Buffett Foundation chairman and CEO (2013 – present), Warren Buffett’s son (1954 – present)
Stephen Burke
Age: 61
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2009 – present); NBCUniversal chairman (2020 – present); NBCUniversal CEO and Comcast senior executive vice president (2011 – 2019); JPMorgan director (2004 – present)
Kenneth Chenault
Age: 68
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2020 – present); General Catalyst chairman and managing director (2018 – present); American Express CEO (2001 – 2018); Facebook director (2018-2020)
Notes: Bill Gates’ replacement on Berkshire’s board.
Susan Decker
Age: 57
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2007 – present); Costco director (2004 – present); SurveyMonkey director (2017 – present); Vox Media director (2016 – present); Raftr founder and CEO (2017 – present); Yahoo! president (2007 -2009)
David “Sandy” Gottesman
Age: 93
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2004 – present); First Manhattan CEO (2006 – 2019)
Notes:Became a billionaire after an early investment in Berkshire.
Charlotte Guyman
Age: 63
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2003 – present); Microsoft general manager and other positions (1987 – 1999); CameoWorks strategic advisor (2017 – present); Brooks Running advisory board member (2012 – present)
Thomas Murphy
Age: 94
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2004 – present); Capital Cities/ABC chairman and CEO (1996-1990)
Notes: Buffett told Lawrence Cunningham, author of “Berkshire Beyond Buffett,” that “most of what I learned about management, I learnt from Murph.”
Ronald Olson
Age: 78
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1997 – present); Munger, Tolles & Olson cofounder and partner (1962 – present); The Washington Post Company director (2003 – 2017)
Walter Scott, Jr.
Age: 88
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (1988 – present); Peter Kiewit Sons CEO (1979 – 1998)
Notes: One of Buffett’s childhood friends, Scott partnered with him to buy MidAmerican Energy in 2000, which became Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2014.
Meryl Witmer
Age: 58
Notable past and present roles: Berkshire director (2013 – present); Eagle Capital Partners general partner (2001 – present); Emerald Partners cofounder and manager (1989 – 2000)
Notes: Witmer recently bought more than $US2.2 million worth of Berkshire stock
