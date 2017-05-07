THE HIGHLIGHTS: Warren Buffett talks about investing, technology, risks, and mistakes

Welcome to a special Warren Buffett-themed edition of Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway hosted its annual meeting on Saturday.

The event has become a huge occasion and is sometimes called “Woodstock for Capitalists” or “Buffettpalooza.” Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answered around five hours of questions. Here are the headlines from the day:

