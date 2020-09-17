Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made $800 million on Snowflake's first day of trading as the stock spiked

REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway saw its stake in Snowflake surge by more than $US800 million on Wednesday as the cloud-data unicorn’s shares more than doubled in their first day of trading.

Berkshire held roughly $US730 million worth of shares heading into the cloud-data startup’s IPO. After the stock closed a whopping 111% higher on Wednesday, that stake was worth about $US1.55 billion.

Snowflake’s debut garnered outsize investor demand as the largest software IPO ever and the biggest offering of the year.

The single-day gain is fairly unique to Buffett, as the legendary investor typically strays from investing in newly public firms.

Watch Snowflake trade live here.

Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Snowflake surged by more than $US800 million in the company’s first day of public trading. The cloud-data unicorn saw huge investor interest after pricing the biggest software IPO of all time. The deal was also the largest US offering of 2020.

Warren Buffett’s holding company held roughly $US730 million worth of shares at the start of Wednesday. In its first day of trading following its $US3.4 billion IPO, Snowflake closed 111% higher than its offering price of $US120.

Berkshire’s position included $US250 million worth of Snowflake shares purchased at their IPO price. The rest of the stake consisted of stock bought from another shareholder at Snowflake’s debut price. Basing Buffett’s gains on Snowflake’s IPO price, the legendary investor’s gains surpassed $US800 million as his stake ballooned to $US1.55 billion by Wednesday’s market close.



Read more:

A Wall Street firm shares its 5 best ideas for investors who need alternatives to expensive tech stocks â€” including trades poised to turnaround after getting pummelled by the pandemic



Berkshire’s participation in the Snowflake IPO is anomalous compared to past history. Buffett usually refrains from betting big on IPOs, and hadn’t invested in a newly public US firm since Ford’s debut in 1956. The investing billionaire previously decried the hype that surrounds modern IPOs, noting that get-rich-quick hopes can distract investors from practicing tried and true investing principles.

Venture capitalist Bill Gurley made a similar point following Snowflake’s debut. Allocated investors â€” those with early access to an IPO who can buy at the firm’s offering price â€” made $US4.3 billion from the single-day surge, the Benchmark partner said in a Wednesday tweet. Those gains are “reserved for those ‘closest’ to banks,” leaving most retail investors locked out from the biggest winnings, Gurley added.

“Is this not the epitome of the rich getting richer as a direct result of being rich?” he wrote.

Snowflake closed at $US253.93 per share on Wednesday.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







3 top investing executives lay out the biggest risks to markets heading into a volatile election season â€” and share their best recommendations for navigating what happens next









US weekly jobless claims decline to 860,000 amid signs of economic recovery









Fed signals near-zero rates will last through 2023 to lift economy from coronavirus recession





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.