Berkshire Hathaway has scored an $80 billion gain on Apple — more than Warren Buffett's entire net worth

Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s gain on his Apple investment exceeds his personal fortune.

The billionaire investor’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate spent about $US35 billion to buy 245 million Apple shares that are now worth about $US118 billion, representing a gain of more than $US80 billion.

Buffett’s net worth has sunk by $US11 billion this year to $US78 billion, reflecting a decline in Berkshire’s share price and his philanthropy.

Berkshire’s Apple stake is worth more than four times as much as its Bank of America position, the second-largest holding in its portfolio.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made more money on Apple than Buffett himself is currently worth.

The famed investor’s conglomerate spent about $US35 billion to amass roughly 245 million Apple shares between 2016 and 2018. Apple’s stock price has skyrocketed since then, boosting the value of Berkshire’s 5.7% stake to about $US118 billion – an investment gain of more than $US80 billion.

Meanwhile, Buffett’s net worth has dropped by $US11 billion this year to about $US78 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Read more



:



MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 22 stocks that are slashing costs as sales take a hit from COVID-19 – putting them in position to smash the market as the economic recovery continues



Apple shares have soared 58% this year, lifting the iPhone maker’s market capitalisation past the $US2 trillion mark for the first time ever this week. Investors are betting the coronavirus pandemic will lead to people relying more on Apple devices and services to inform and entertain themselves and stay in touch with others.

Buffett’s shrinking fortune primarily reflects a 10% slump in Berkshire’s stock price this year, which has slashed the value of his 15.5% stake in the company.

The investor also donated $US2.9 billion of his Berkshire stock to philanthropic causes in July, bringing his total contributions to $US37 billion over the past 14 years.



Read more



:



JPMorgan pinpoints the triggers for a bond sell-off that can cause unusually large losses in everything from stocks to gold – and lays out how to be ready for it



Apple’s surging valuation has made it a disproportionately large part of Berkshire’s business.

For example, Berkshire’s Apple stake is worth more than four times as much the second-biggest holding in its stock portfolio, a $US26 billion position in Bank of America. Apple now makes up about 50% of the portfolio’s entire value, finance professor David Kass tweeted on Friday.

Moreover, Berkshire’s $US118 billion of Apple stock represents just over 25% of the conglomerate’s $US492 billion market capitalisation. Buffett’s company also had $US147 billion in cash at the last count, meaning its Apple shares and cash are together worth more than 50% of its market cap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.