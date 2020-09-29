Warren Buffett was blasted as 'washed up' for not buying during the coronavirus crash. Berkshire Hathaway has announced $19 billion of investments this quarter

Warren Buffett was fiercely criticised for not deploying Berkshire Hathaway’s vast cash reserves when markets tanked earlier this year.

The billionaire investor and his team have responded by announcing over $US19 billion of investments in this quarter alone.

Berkshire bought $US2.1 billion of Bank of America stock and $US735 million of Snowflake stock, spent about $US6 billion on 5% stakes in five Japanese trading houses, struck a $US10 billion deal for Dominion Energy’s natural-gas assets, and looks set to invest $US900 million in Scripps.

The spending spree signals a bullish turn for Berkshire after it dumped its stakes in the “big four” US airlines and slashed its financial holdings last quarter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Warren Buffett was blasted as “washed up” and overly cautious when he failed to capitalise on the coronavirus crash earlier this year. The famed investor and his team have responded by announcing more than $US19 billion of investments this quarter alone.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate struck a $US10 billion deal to buy most of Dominion Energy’s natural-gas assets in early July. It plowed $US2.1 billion into Bank of America over 12 consecutive trading days to August 4. A few weeks later, it disclosed 5% stakes in the five biggest Japanese trading houses â€” a roughly $US6 billion outlay over the previous 12 months.



Read more



:



4 reasons why the stock market will be volatile throughout October. And 3 reasons why this presents opportunities, Evercore says



Berkshire’s next big move was buying $US735 million of Snowflake stock when the cloud-data platform went public earlier this month. Finally, Scripps revealed last week that Berkshire is handing it $US600 million in exchange for preferred stock and a warrant to buy $US300 million of its common stock in the future.

The five investments total roughly $US19.4 billion in cash-and-debt commitments, representing a small but meaningful fraction of Berkshire’s $US147 billion cash pile at the end of June.

The flurry of purchases suggests Berkshire is back on the offensive after selling its stakes in the “big four” US airlines and slashing many of its financial holdings last quarter. Moreover, Buffett’s company appears to be casting its net more widely, as it has largely avoided overseas stocks, technology companies, and IPOs in the past.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.