Warren Buffett Takes New Stake In Charter Communications

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken a new 2.3 million share stake in Charter Communications worth more than $US365 million.

In after hours trade on Thursday, Charter shares were up 1.8%.

Buffett’s latest 13F filing with the SEC also showed that the investing legend increased his stake in Verizon substantially, adding about 4 million shares to bring his stake above 15 million shares worth about $US733 million.

A 13F requires hedge funds to disclose their long positions within 45 days after a quarter ends, and so Thursday’s filing represents Berkshire’s holdings as of June 30.

Buffett also sold out of his entire position in Starz, but still holds 4 million shares of Liberty Media, the parents company of Starz.

Among the notable positions Buffett sold down substantially were his stakes in ConocoPhillips, of which he sold 9.7 million shares worth $US663 million, and DirecTV, of which he offloaded 11 million shares worth $US642 million.

Some of the notable positions in Berkshire’s portfolio that remained unchanged were the 463 million share stake in Wells Fargo, which is worth about $US24.3 billion, and Buffett’s 400 million share stake in Coca-Cola worth $US16.9 billion.

This announcement by Berkshire Hathaway also comes as Class A shares of the company eclipsed $US200,000 per share for the first time, closing at $US202,850.00 on Thursday.

