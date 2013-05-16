Warren Buffett Raised His Bets On Wal-Mart And Wells Fargo

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffet, just filed its latest 13-F.



Among other things, Berkshire raised its bet on Wells Fargo (bought 18.3 million shares), Walmart (bought 1.7 million shares), and DirecTV (bought 3.2 million shares).

It dumped defence contractor General Dynamics (sold 3.8 million shares) and Archer Daniels Midland (sold 5.9 million shares).

New positions included Liberty Media (bought 5.6 million shares) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (bought 6.5 million shares).

