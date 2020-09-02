Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has made almost $100 billion on Apple thanks to its record stock rally

Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has scored an almost $US100 billion gain on its Apple stock.

The billionaire investor’s company owns 981 million shares worth about $US132 billion – $US97 billion more than the $US35 billion cost of its investment.

Thanks to Apple’s stock rally, Berkshire’s stake is worth more than Lowe’s, Starbucks, or IBM.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made almost $US100 billion from its Apple investment in less than five years.

The famed investor’s conglomerate owns around 981 million Apple shares following the four-for-one stock split, giving it a roughly 5.7% stake in the tech titan.

Those shares were worth about $US132 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday, and Berkshire spent about $US35 billion to build the position between 2016 and 2018, meaning it has scored a $US97 billion gain – close to three times its initial investment.



Apple’s stock price has more than quadrupled since Berkshire began investing in the first quarter of 2016, including a 79% surge to an all-time high this year.

As a result, Berkshire has made more money on Apple than either company was worth 20 years ago. Its Apple gain also exceeds Buffett’s personal net worth of $US82.5 billion,according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Moreover, Berkshire’s $US132 billion Apple stake now rivals the size of its cash pile, which stood at $US147 billion on June 30 and may have shrunk since then due to Buffett’s Dominion Energy deal, Bank of America buying spree, and continued stock buybacks.

Berkshire’s Apple position accounts for roughly half of the total value of Berkshire’s stock portfolio, and represents 25% of its $US521 billion market capitalisation. The holding is also worth more than the entire market cap of Lowe’s ($US126 billion), IBM ($US110 billion), and Starbucks ($US101 billion).

