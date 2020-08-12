Two companies backed by Warren Buffett strike deals worth a combined $8.6 billion

- Two companies that count Warren Buffett as a shareholder announced acquisitions this week.
- Liberty Global has agreed to buy Swiss telecoms rival Sunrise Communications for $US7.5 billion in cash, while Brazilian payments group StoneCo is set to acquire software group Linx for $US1.1 billion in cash and stock.
- Assuming Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway hasn’t altered its stakes in the two companies, they are currently worth a combined $US1.3 billion.
- The deals come after Berkshire reached a $US10 billion agreement to buy most of Dominion Energy’s natural gas assets in early July.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Two companies backed by Warren Buffett followed the famed investor’s lead this week, by announcing acquisitions worth a combined $US8.6 billion.
Liberty Global plans to buy Swiss telecoms rival Sunrise Communications for $US7.5 billion in cash, while Brazilian payments group StoneCo intends to purchase software group Linx for $US1.1 billion in cash and stock.
Read More:
Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones famously earned a 4-year streak of triple-digit returns. Here are the 7 trading rules he lives by after suffering a devastating loss.
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reached a $US10 billion agreement in early July to buy most of Dominion Energy’s natural-gas assets after several months of inactivity, perhaps giving the green light for its portfolio companies to also strike big deals.
Berkshire owned a total of 27 million Liberty Global “A” and “C” shares at the last count, or more than 4% of the shares outstanding. The conglomerate also held around 14 million StoneCo shares, giving it a 5.1% stake.
Those positions are worth about $US588 million and $US742 million respectively, based on the two companies’ closing stock prices on Tuesday. Liberty Global shares are slightly down this year, while StoneCo has been one of Buffett’s best-performing stocks in recent months.
Berkshire will provide an update on those holdings when it discloses its portfolio as of June 30 later this week.
Read More:
GOLDMAN SACHS: These 24 single-stock trades can help you make big returns in August as the pandemic creates a wildly unpredictable back-to-school season
Liberty, whose chairman is media mogul John Malone, has agreed to pay 110 Swiss francs per share ($US120) per Sunrise share – a 32% premium to Sunrise’s volume-weighted average share price over the past 60 days.
StoneCo will pay cash and stock worth a total of 33.8 Brazilian reals ($US6.27) per Linx share, representing a 42% premium to Linx’s volume-weighted average share price over the 60 days to August 6.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.